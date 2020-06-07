Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I driver examination locations in Rolla, Cuba, Salem, Steelville and Lebanon will resume driver’s license testing on Monday. The highway patrol asks all applicants to wear face coverings, abide by social distancing requirements and appear for skills testing with a sanitized vehicle and face covering.

Captain Eddie A. Blaylock, commanding officer of Troop I, said driver's license testing will resume at the following locations:

— Cuba Judicial Center, 602 S. Franklin St., from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., second and fourth Monday of the month. There will be no road tests after 3:15 p.m.

— Salem City Hall, 202 N. Washington St., from 9:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. second, fourth, and fifth Wednesday of the month. There will be no road tests after 3:15 p.m.

— Steelville Telephone Exchange, 61 MO-8, from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., first, third and fifth Monday of the month. There will be no road tests after 3:15 p.m.

— Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I Headquarters, 1301 Nagogami Road, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday, Friday and first and third Wednesday of the month. There will be no road tests after 4:30 p.m.

— Twin Oaks Shopping Center, 1114 Lynn St., from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., every Thursday. There will be no road tests after 3 p.m.

Due to limited capacities at these locations and to avoid extended wait times, Blaylock encourages applicants to call prior to testing. All times and locations listed can be found on the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website.