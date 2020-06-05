The certified election results for the 2020 General Municipal Election on Tuesday saw a low voter turnout of 15.8%, which was still an increase from the 10.2% voter turnout in the 2019 General Municipal Election.
Here are the official results with all contests, all districts, all tabulators and all counting groups:
Total of 28,654 registered voters with 4,350 ballots cast in the election.
Alderman for City of Edgar Springs North Ward
Richard Lewis, Write-In
• Total Votes: 2
Mr. Lewis, Write-In
• Total Votes: 1
Kevin Melton, Write-In
• Total Votes: 1
Mike Radford
• Total Votes: 1
Ron Clift, Write-In
• Total Votes: 1
Alderman for City of Edgar Springs South Ward
Rick Brewer, Write-In
• Total Votes: 9
Sam Newman, Write-In
• Total Votes: 4
Becky Varney, Write-In
• Total Votes: 2
Tom Robinson, Write-In
• Total Votes: 1
Ted Brookshire, Write-In
• Total Votes: 1
Reorganized School District No. 3 School Board Directors, Three seats
Misty M. Wilson House
• Total Votes: 70
Misti Brookshire Wilson
• Total Votes: 53
Kevin Melton, Write-In
• Total Votes: 1
Tom Robinson, Write-In
• Total Votes: 1
Mark McFarland, Write-In
• Total Votes: 1
Sally Dake, Write-In
• Total Votes: 1
Sam Newman, Write-In
• Total Votes: 1
Lisa Striklin, Write-In
• Total Votes: 1
Sondra Edgar, Write-In
• Total Votes: 1
Rebecca Varney, Write-In
• Total Votes: 1
Richard Kemper, Write-In
• Total Votes: 1
Tina Wilson, Write-In
• Total Votes: 1
Jerry McBride, Write-In
• Total Votes: 1
Brent Black, Write-In
• Total Votes: 1
City of Rolla Council Ward 1
Terry Higgins
• Total Votes: 92
Monty Jordan
• Total Votes: 60
Michael Doan
• Total Votes: 11
City of Rolla Council Ward 2
Ann Murphey
• Total Votes: 102
Megan Johnson
• Total Votes: 95
Joshua Vroman
• Total Votes: 61
City of Rolla Council Ward 3
Lister B Florence, Jr.
• Total Votes: 322
City of Rolla Council Ward 4
Jody Eberly
• Total Votes: 469
City of Rolla Council Ward 5
Carrolyn Bolin
• Total Votes: 84
Kristina Colon Leininger
• Total Votes: 69
Liz Sperry
• Total Votes: 43
City of Rolla Council Ward 6
Deanne Lyons
• Total Votes: 33
Walter L. Bowe, III
• Total Votes: 30
Elizabeth White
• Total Votes: 6
Municipal Judge for City of Rolla
James T. Crump
• Total Votes: 1,396
City Attorney for Rolla
Bradley A. Neckermann
• Total Votes: 1,363
Rolla 31 School District Proposition R31
YES
• Total Votes: 1,889
NO
• Total Votes:1,187
Rolla 31 School District Board of Directors, Three seats
Susan J. Eudaly
• Total Votes: 2,051
Carla Clayton
• Total Votes: 1,916
Mark A. Sells
• Total Votes:1,851
Tony Froehlich
• Total Votes:1,725
City of St. James Council Ward 1
Tyler M. Wagnon
• Total Votes: 41
August Kelly
• Total Votes: 18
City of St. James Council Ward 2
Mark E. Gray
• Total Votes: 58
Gregory E. Edwards
• Total Votes: 40
City of St. James Council Ward 3
Stephanie Swanson
• Total Votes: 46
City of St. James Council Ward 4
Robert Bob Smith
• Total Votes: 51
Brittney Marston
• Total Votes: 37
St. James R-I School District School Board Directors, Three seats
Jonathan Rapp
• Total Votes: 406
Barbara Smith
• Total Votes: 371
Shalena Doss
• Total Votes: 298
Henry Kemnitzer
• Total Votes: 257
Scott Marcee
• Total Votes: 244
Nichole Moen
• Total Votes: 180
Linda Wischow
• Total Votes: 138
Mayor City of Newburg
James Poucher
• Total Votes: 39
Newburg R-2 School District Proposition KIDS
YES
• Total Votes: 287
NO
• Total Votes: 157
Newburg R-2 School District School Board Directors, Three seats
Charles Mason
• Total Votes: 319
Paul Douglas Smith
• Total Votes: 297
Nita Mihlfeld
• Total Votes: 255
Joshua Thompson
• Total Votes: 230
Alderman City of Newburg Ward 1
Scott Russell
• Total Votes: 32
Alderman City of Newburg Ward 2
Richard James Elder
• Total Votes: 10
Mayor City of Doolittle
Doug Smith
• Total Votes: 111
Alderman City of Doolittle Ward 1, Two-Year Term
Billy Martin
• Total Votes: 26
Alderman City of Doolittle Ward 1, One-Year Term
Kody Maune
• Total Votes: 30
Alderman City of Doolittle Ward 2
James Lewis
• Total Votes: 38
Alderman City of Doolittle Ward 3
Garry Duhadway Sr.
• Total Votes: 37
Licking VIII School District School Board Directors, Three Seats
Alan Quick
• Total Votes: 2
Debbie Cook
• Total Votes: 2
Andrea Sullins
• Total Votes: 2
Mark E. McLeod
• Total Votes: 0
Jason Stone
• Total Votes: 0
Colton Lewis
• Total Votes: 0
Dixon R-1 School District School Board Directors, Three Seats
Matthew Mccray
• Total Votes: 1
Brandon Overshon
• Total Votes: 1
Jason Shelton
• Total Votes: 1
Daniel Draper
• Total Votes: 1
Buck Guisinger
• Total Votes: 0
Dent-Phelps R-III School District School Board Directors, Three seats
Brandon Schloemer
• Total Votes: 3
Bill Manthey
• Total Votes: 2
Dana Gorman
• Total Votes: 1
Mike Radford
• Total Votes: 1
Nick Gover
• Total Votes: 1
Caleb Gidcumb
• Total Votes: 0