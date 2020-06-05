The certified election results for the 2020 General Municipal Election on Tuesday saw a low voter turnout of 15.8%, which was still an increase from the 10.2% voter turnout in the 2019 General Municipal Election.

Here are the official results with all contests, all districts, all tabulators and all counting groups:

Total of 28,654 registered voters with 4,350 ballots cast in the election.

Alderman for City of Edgar Springs North Ward

Richard Lewis, Write-In

• Total Votes: 2

Mr. Lewis, Write-In

• Total Votes: 1

Kevin Melton, Write-In

• Total Votes: 1

Mike Radford

• Total Votes: 1

Ron Clift, Write-In

• Total Votes: 1

Alderman for City of Edgar Springs South Ward

Rick Brewer, Write-In

• Total Votes: 9

Sam Newman, Write-In

• Total Votes: 4

Becky Varney, Write-In

• Total Votes: 2

Tom Robinson, Write-In

• Total Votes: 1

Ted Brookshire, Write-In

• Total Votes: 1

Reorganized School District No. 3 School Board Directors, Three seats

Misty M. Wilson House

• Total Votes: 70

Misti Brookshire Wilson

• Total Votes: 53

Kevin Melton, Write-In

• Total Votes: 1

Tom Robinson, Write-In

• Total Votes: 1

Mark McFarland, Write-In

• Total Votes: 1

Sally Dake, Write-In

• Total Votes: 1

Sam Newman, Write-In

• Total Votes: 1

Lisa Striklin, Write-In

• Total Votes: 1

Sondra Edgar, Write-In

• Total Votes: 1

Rebecca Varney, Write-In

• Total Votes: 1

Richard Kemper, Write-In

• Total Votes: 1

Tina Wilson, Write-In

• Total Votes: 1

Jerry McBride, Write-In

• Total Votes: 1

Brent Black, Write-In

• Total Votes: 1

City of Rolla Council Ward 1

Terry Higgins

• Total Votes: 92

Monty Jordan

• Total Votes: 60

Michael Doan

• Total Votes: 11

City of Rolla Council Ward 2

Ann Murphey

• Total Votes: 102

Megan Johnson

• Total Votes: 95

Joshua Vroman

• Total Votes: 61

City of Rolla Council Ward 3

Lister B Florence, Jr.

• Total Votes: 322

City of Rolla Council Ward 4

Jody Eberly

• Total Votes: 469

City of Rolla Council Ward 5

Carrolyn Bolin

• Total Votes: 84

Kristina Colon Leininger

• Total Votes: 69

Liz Sperry

• Total Votes: 43

City of Rolla Council Ward 6

Deanne Lyons

• Total Votes: 33

Walter L. Bowe, III

• Total Votes: 30

Elizabeth White

• Total Votes: 6

Municipal Judge for City of Rolla

James T. Crump

• Total Votes: 1,396

City Attorney for Rolla

Bradley A. Neckermann

• Total Votes: 1,363

Rolla 31 School District Proposition R31

YES

• Total Votes: 1,889

NO

• Total Votes:1,187

Rolla 31 School District Board of Directors, Three seats

Susan J. Eudaly

• Total Votes: 2,051

Carla Clayton

• Total Votes: 1,916

Mark A. Sells

• Total Votes:1,851

Tony Froehlich

• Total Votes:1,725

City of St. James Council Ward 1

Tyler M. Wagnon

• Total Votes: 41

August Kelly

• Total Votes: 18

City of St. James Council Ward 2

Mark E. Gray

• Total Votes: 58

Gregory E. Edwards

• Total Votes: 40

City of St. James Council Ward 3

Stephanie Swanson

• Total Votes: 46

City of St. James Council Ward 4

Robert Bob Smith

• Total Votes: 51

Brittney Marston

• Total Votes: 37

St. James R-I School District School Board Directors, Three seats

Jonathan Rapp

• Total Votes: 406

Barbara Smith

• Total Votes: 371

Shalena Doss

• Total Votes: 298

Henry Kemnitzer

• Total Votes: 257

Scott Marcee

• Total Votes: 244

Nichole Moen

• Total Votes: 180

Linda Wischow

• Total Votes: 138

Mayor City of Newburg

James Poucher

• Total Votes: 39

Newburg R-2 School District Proposition KIDS

YES

• Total Votes: 287

NO

• Total Votes: 157

Newburg R-2 School District School Board Directors, Three seats

Charles Mason

• Total Votes: 319

Paul Douglas Smith

• Total Votes: 297

Nita Mihlfeld

• Total Votes: 255

Joshua Thompson

• Total Votes: 230

Alderman City of Newburg Ward 1

Scott Russell

• Total Votes: 32

Alderman City of Newburg Ward 2

Richard James Elder

• Total Votes: 10

Mayor City of Doolittle

Doug Smith

• Total Votes: 111

Alderman City of Doolittle Ward 1, Two-Year Term

Billy Martin

• Total Votes: 26

Alderman City of Doolittle Ward 1, One-Year Term

Kody Maune

• Total Votes: 30

Alderman City of Doolittle Ward 2

James Lewis

• Total Votes: 38

Alderman City of Doolittle Ward 3

Garry Duhadway Sr.

• Total Votes: 37

Licking VIII School District School Board Directors, Three Seats

Alan Quick

• Total Votes: 2

Debbie Cook

• Total Votes: 2

Andrea Sullins

• Total Votes: 2

Mark E. McLeod

• Total Votes: 0

Jason Stone

• Total Votes: 0

Colton Lewis

• Total Votes: 0

Dixon R-1 School District School Board Directors, Three Seats

Matthew Mccray

• Total Votes: 1

Brandon Overshon

• Total Votes: 1

Jason Shelton

• Total Votes: 1

Daniel Draper

• Total Votes: 1

Buck Guisinger

• Total Votes: 0

Dent-Phelps R-III School District School Board Directors, Three seats

Brandon Schloemer

• Total Votes: 3

Bill Manthey

• Total Votes: 2

Dana Gorman

• Total Votes: 1

Mike Radford

• Total Votes: 1

Nick Gover

• Total Votes: 1

Caleb Gidcumb

• Total Votes: 0