Missouri University of Science and Technology has awarded the Donald D. Myers Scholarship to two Missouri S&T seniors in recognition of their service to the community and the campus.

Christopher Gu, a senior in computer science from Chesterfield, Missouri, and Megan Wibbenmeyer, a senior in mechanical engineering from St. Louis, will receive the scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year.

Gu co-founded the S&T PickHacks hackathon event and the ACM Hack organization and founded the Miner Key a cappella group. A member of SPECTRUM, he is a student ambassador for the computer science department. To date, Gu has raised $140,000 for S&T’s annual PickHacks hackathon to benefit Missouri S&T students.

“Christopher was selected for his service to campus and to his fellow peers,” says Jennifer Mueller, program administrator for campus engagement in the student involvement office at S&T. “He exemplifies a recipient of the scholarship with his passion for computer science as well as his love for making his peers and incoming students feel welcome and accepted.”

Wibbenmeyer is active in the Society of Women Engineers, Lambda Sigma Pi and Christian Campus Fellowship and is an Opening Week mentor for new student programs. She works to educate young women about STEM and help community members in need through local clean-ups and food kitchens. Wibbenmeyer also raised money to intern in Germany where she fought human trafficking, worked with refugees and performed service projects for other non-profit organizations. Her work totaled over 600 service hours.

“Megan was selected for her passion to help others on and off campus,” says Mueller. “She sees a need and then takes action to help by providing her knowledge and time. Her actions truly exemplify the spirit of this scholarship, impressing the selection committee by her continuous dedication of service to others and how she also expressed her need to continue service as she moves on after graduation.”

The scholarship is named for Dr. Donald D. Myers, who was a professor of engineering management at Missouri S&T for over 30 years. Established in 2009 by his family with the generous contributions from his many friends, the scholarship is an annual tribute to his extraordinary life of service.