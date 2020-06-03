“She's Out Of Her Mind” by Sarah Gilliam, of Rolla High School, among top 20 pieces of art chosen in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.

Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO) announced that Madi Holt of Advance High School has been selected as the overall winner for Missouri’s Eighth Congressional District in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. Holt’s work “Patriotism Lives On” will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year.

“I was blown away by the quality of the artwork we received this year from across southern Missouri,” said Congressman Smith. “First, let me say congratulations to Madi for being chosen as this year’s winner. Not only is her piece stunning, but its depiction of one of our nation’s veterans is the perfect representation of southern Missouri to hang in the halls of the U.S. Capitol. I encourage everyone to visit our virtual arty gallery, to see some of the incredible artistic skill that resides in our area.”

Congressman Smith also announced the top 20 pieces of art that are now hanging in the virtual art gallery available, here. In total, Congressman Smith’s office accepted nearly 150 submissions from local high school artists.

Here is a complete list of the Top 20 students and their pieces of art:

Phelps County:

— “Polaroid” by Lara Stevens of Salem High School

— “Frisco Station” by Luke Bartlett of Salem High School

— “She's Out Of Her Mind” by Sarah Gilliam of Rolla High School

— “Noir et Blanc” by William Graves of Mountain Grove High School

— “Drummer” by Amelia McKinney of Houston High School

Cape:

— “Aysia” by Jada Martin of Jackson High School

— “Local Serenity” by Alice Mansell of Jackson High School

— “Patriotism Lives On” by Madi Holt of Advance High School

— “Gallery Thoughts” by Sarah Steinhibler of Jackson High School

— “Leader of our Nation” by Jenna Oberle of Advance High School

Poplar Bluff:

— “Exodus” by Haven Bleavins of Richland High School

— “It's Not Always Gloomy” by Ashland Wheeler of Richland High School

— “Elvis Pigsley” by Elizabeth Arnold of Richland High School

Farmington:

— “Blue Boy” by Anastasya Kelley of Southern Reynolds County R-2

— “Lost in Space” by Destiny Keathley of Southern Reynolds County R-2