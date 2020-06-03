Rolla Lions Club's Board of Directors postponed the annual Rolla Lions Club Carnival at its special board meeting on Tuesday in response to recent action by the Rolla City Council on special events.

The Rolla City Council on Monday enacted an amendment to the city’s Return-to-Work Ordinance on large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The ordinance now requires any event that takes place on city property or on the public right of way to have a health and safety plan approved by the city and the Phelps County Health Department 14 days prior to the event.

The ordinance also applies to special events that require the utilization or support of the city’s emergency services, including public works, police, fire or EMS.

Rolla Lions Club Board Director Ron White said in a statement issued today, “The council's actions made it difficult, if not impossible, for us to comply in sufficient time to present our annual event for the public's enjoyment.”

White continued, “The Rolla Lions Club spent considerable time and effort modifying the carnival to comply with all existing state orders and recommendations for conducting outdoor amusement events in order to protect the public while allowing them to participate in this recreational activity.”

White thanked Rolla Lions Club members, volunteers and patrons for their support and said the board hopes to reschedule the event.

The Rolla Lions Club has traditionally given away a new vehicle on the last night of the Carnival. White said, "the club has purchased a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado 4x4 which will be given away on July 4, at midnight, as promised.”

Tickets for this raffle may be purchased from any Rolla Lions Club member, White said.