Dr. Francisca Oboh-Ikuenobe has been elected as a fellow of The Paleontological Society in recognition of her significant contributions to the field of paleontology.

Oboh-Ikuenobe is interim associate dean for academic affairs in the College of Engineering and Computing at Missouri University of Science and Technology. She is also a professor and past interim chair of geosciences and geological and petroleum engineering.

“I am truly honored that my peers recognize my career as a palynologist at Missouri S&T and my contributions to diversity and equity in the geosciences,” says Oboh-Ikuenobe. “Individuals who pursue careers in the geosciences often cite their love of fossils as a catalyst for their interest in the discipline.”

Oboh-Ikuenobe’s nomination cites her leadership and innovation in palynological research, particularly for her work in pollen, other organic-walled microfossils, and palynofacies (applications of particulate organic matter). The honor recognizes her teaching and mentorship of students, including numerous students from under-represented groups, and her service to Missouri S&T and paleontology.

“This recognition of Dr. Oboh-Ikuenobe’s work is richly deserved,” says Dr. Richard Wlezien, vice provost and dean of Missouri S&T’s College and Engineering and Computing. “She is known internationally as a leader and educator, and we are proud to have her as a key member of our leadership team.”

Oboh-Ikuenobe is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the Geological Society of America. She is an African Scientific Institute Fellow and member of the International Geoscience Programme Scientific Board (Global Change Group) of UNESCO/International Union of Geological Sciences. Oboh-Ikuenobe joined the faculty at Missouri S&T in 1991.