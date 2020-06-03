Due to concerns about COVID-19, the department will offer programs online.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) extended the cancellations of its programs and events at nature centers and other department locations to June 30.

MDC in a release today said the department typically provides hundreds of public programs each year at its nature centers and other locations around the state, but due to the threats of COVID-19, MDC cancelled its public programs and events in March and has extended the cancellations through June.

To help continue to connect people with nature, MDC will be offering more of its nature-focused programs through online formats. The department said the online offerings will make it more convenient and comfortable for people to attend the programs virtually from wherever they reside.

Programs will be added as they become available. Participants in MDC online programs will be required to register online and will be emailed a program survey and other information after the event. Programs will typically be 30 minutes or less and participants will be able to ask questions online.

The public can find MDC’s online programs at mdc.mo.gov/events-s3.