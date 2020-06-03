The Show-Me-Select Bred Heifer Sale at Vienna’s South Central Regional Stockyards on May 22—the first SMS sale in central Missouri since 2003—saw a large turnout and active bidding, said University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Anita Ellis, who coordinates the sales for central Missouri.

Sale receipts topped $251,575, Ellis said, and online bidding was a popular option. “We had about a 75% increase in producer participation in this area in just one year,” she said.

The 145 heifers averaged $1,735. As usual, heifers carrying AI pregnancies brought a nice premium, averaging $1,805, compared to an average of $1,703 for heifers carrying natural service pregnancies.

Ellis said many of the 17 consignors were “ecstatic with the result of their hard work developing such quality heifers for this sale.” The top-selling lot of two registered Limousin heifers from Little’s Limousin sold to Brandon Overshon for $2,200. Other top consignors were Mike Hagenhoff and Kurt Strope, each with four heifers averaging $1,900.

Top buyers were Walter Snelson, who took home 20 heifers from Graham Family Farm, Stricklan Angus Farm, Schulte Brothers Farm and Grellner Farms; and Travis Lawson, who purchased 14 heifers from Helton Farms, Austin Henderson and Vic Stratman.

With AI, breeders have access to top genetics in the breed. The SMS protocols set minimum standards for calving-ease EPDs (expected progeny differences) of sires used.

“The folks at South Central Regional Stockyards were fantastic and we look forward to working with them for next year’s spring sale,” said Ellis. “Producers were pleased with the outcome of the sale, especially considering the current state of the cattle market.”

Jordan Thomas, MU Extension state beef reproduction specialist, encourages producers still seeking fall-calving heifers to attend the two remaining Show-Me-Select spring sales, scheduled for June 5 in Fruitland and June 12 in Farmington. “This is a program that continues to be a nationally recognized source of high-quality, high-information replacements,” Thomas says.

For more details on the MU Extension Show-Me-Select educational program, contact your nearest field specialist in livestock. See information on Show-Me-Select heifers and sales, held spring and fall, at agebb.missouri.edu/select(opens in new window). You can also follow the SMS sales for central Missouri at www.facebook.com/SMSCentralMO(opens in new window).

Extension Programs are open to all.