The Rolla City Council extended Rolla’s Emergency Declaration and Rolla’s Return-to-Work Ordinance to July 7. The city council also voted to amend Rolla's Return-to-Work order to provide flexibility for businesses and prepare for incoming students and upcoming events such as Summerfest, where large crowds gather.

The city council enacted Rolla’s original Stay-at-Home order on March 30 to authorize essential actives in the city in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which distinguished between essential and nonessential businesses.

The city council then on May 4 enacted Rolla’s Return-to-Work order, to allow all of Rolla’s businesses to resume operations with restrictions in place to mitigate the risk of a resurgence of the virus in the community.

The ordinance went into effect May 5 and expired on Monday when the Rolla City Council held its meeting.

In view of the order expiring, City Administrator John Butz on Monday recommended the city council extend the Return-to-Work order to July 7 with changes to the original language of the ordinance specific to gradually easing restrictions on businesses in the city and to address concerns with upcoming special events and students returning to Rolla from different towns, including hotspots.

Butz said the city council also had the option to take no action and let the existing ordinance expire. Then the city would, by default, fall under the state’s general guidelines in Missouri’s Show-Me-Strong recovery plan, which would be enforced by the health department. The option would fall in line with the beliefs of some residents who have expressed angst over Rolla imposing tighter restrictions than the state.

Before the Rolla City Council voted 10-1 in favor of extending the amended Return-to-Work order, Councilmember John Meusch, who voted “no” during the first and final reading of the ordinance, suggested the city follow the state’s guidelines for reopening.

Meusch said, “If we don’t have specific city guidelines, we have to follow state guidelines. I’m not saying we can’t be more restrictive. What I’m saying is we could pull back and follow state guidelines, especially given where our county is and where the counties around us are.”

Mayor Louis Magdits responded to Meusch’s comment stating the city technically is not any more restrictive than what the government is saying the city should be doing.

Magdits said early on one of the concerns in the assessments between the county, the hospital, and the Phelps County Health Department was when the coronavirus breaks out on the periphery of Phelps County due to residents traveling back and forth between neighboring counties for work or other services.

Magdits cited the development in neighboring Pulaski County at Fort Leonard Wood, where there were 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from military personnel on Sunday. Magdits also voiced concern over the number of people coming to Rolla for the upcoming carnival, Summerfest, as well as thousands of students coming back to Rolla from all over the country.

Magdits said, “So I think what we are asking for is a loosening up on a methodical basis that is driven by the outcome.”

If the city were to reverse course and reopen too quickly, and then have to come back and start clamping down, then that would be a problem, Magdits added.

Councilmember Ann Murphey agreed with Magdits. She said she felt moving forward the city can continue to relax measures in some areas but maintain the appropriate safeguards that are in place now to “lessen the curve” of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I believe that we will be more prepared for our student population coming back, and maybe have some better tricks up our sleeve on enforcing, you know, working with the university and getting them to comply too. I think we can’t move too fast because it’s not gone, and it will come back,” Murphey said.

With the original Return-to-Work Ordinance expiring Monday, the council held the first and final reading of the amended Return-to-Work Ordinance and voted 10-1 in favor of the ordinance with amendments to the original language. The council also extended Rolla’s Emergency Declaration to July 7.

Changes to Rolla's Return-to-Work Ordinance

City Administrator Butz touched on the main changes in the language of the ordinance that will have an impact on the community in Rolla's amended Return-to-Work Ordinance.

The rules and regulations are effective 6 a.m. Tuesday and will continue through Tuesday, July 7, unless amended by action of the Rolla City Council.

By enacting the order, it is the express intent to "encourage all citizens to maintain minimum six feet social spacing in all activities outside of the home to slow the spread of COVID-19 within the city of Rolla, while enabling businesses and services to operate safely."

Citizens are encouraged to wear proper fitting protective masks

The ordinance now states, "citizens are encouraged to wear proper fitting protective masks when visiting businesses or places of assembly."

It's not a mandate that citizens have to do, but some businesses have mandated to enter their business, people are required to wear protective masks, Butz said.

Seating Limitation

The city council lifted the seating limitation at one table in restaurants, bars and retail food establishments from eight individuals to 10 individuals that can be people who are not related.

"If you're going out with friends and you arrive as a group, you certainly have a right to have that dinner or to enjoy that bar in a group of 10," Butz said.

Table Arrangements

The city is now providing lighter restrictions on the spacing of tables in restaurants, bars and retail food establishments to match the state's restriction of six feet spacing between tables.

"That was a tighter restriction from what the governor issued. We're proposing to go with the governor's, which is just six feet of spacing from tables, knowing folks will have their backs turned to one another, which is the real objective in the dining experience," Butz said.

The ordinance that has been enforced for the last month said patrons must have six feet of separation from the assumption of a body in a chair. "In essence, it was really creating about an eight to nine foot spacing between tables," Butz said. "That was a tighter restriction from what the governor issued."

Personal Services

The city amended language for personal services by stipulating businesses should "primarily" conduct all business with an appointment such as at a barbershop or hair salon.

"Our barbers almost never do that by appointment. They do it by walking in. So we added the language 'primarily,'" Butz said. "The other ordinance basically said one must conduct all their business with an appointment."

Occupancy Provision

In addition to six feet of social distancing, any retail establishment shall limit the number of individuals to the "greater" of:

a. Twenty-five percent or less of the entity's authorized fire or building code occupancy, as determined by City Fire Code, for a retail location with square footage of less than 10,000 square feet.

b. Ten percent or less of the entity's authorized fire or building code occupancy, as determined by City Fire Code, for or a retail location with square footage of less than 10,000 square feet.

c. For a business with a retail location less than 10,000 SF: i. Building Square Feed divided by 30 = Quotient ii. Quotient x .25 = Occupancy Limit

d. For a business with the retail location of 1 0,000 SF or more: i. Building Square Feet divided by 30 = Quotient ii. Quotient x . 1 0 = Occupancy Limit

"Our last ordinance we enacted to say the lesser of the two. So we've been applying a more strict standard to occupancy than what the governor's allowed. We've had good experience. And so we feel like we can go back to the greater occupancy limits. Now that impacts big stores as much as the little stores. But that seems prudent to begin to allow more occupancy in these spaces," Butz said.

Business compliance

The original ordinance said all employers had to run daily temperature checks.

"We're doing that at City Hall. Not every employee was thrilled with the prospect of doing that, but we are doing that daily with all of our employees," Butz said. But, there's been some feedback now that there's a less noticeable transmission or at least identification of having the coronavirus or any virus for that matter, by just temperature."

So the city council amended the language in the ordinance to state, "All businesses shall run temperature checks and/or perform a daily COVID-19 questionnaire on all employees to help identify health conditions on all employees."

"So it's a little less obtrusive, and it's not physically taking someone's temperature if you choose to do that," Butz said. "But you also can go through, and you create the questionnaire, 'are you feeling well today,' two or three questions along that line that say reasonable things to ensure employees are feeling good when they work."

Large gatherings

"Special events that take place on city property or on public right of way, or special events that require the utilization or support of emergency services, including public works, police, fire or EMS shall provide a written health and safety plan, said written health and safety plan must be approved by the city and the Phelps County Health Department, no less than 14 days prior to the event."

Butz said, "The reality is we're engaging with Lions Club Carnival and Summerfest and other activities like this, even churches who are trying to figure out how to get back into full worship. There's just no way to put all that in an ordinance. Every circumstance has a unique nature."

"We're saying, if you're going to do this on public property, you have to provide that health and safety plan," he added.