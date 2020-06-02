The following is the unofficial results for Rolla, St. James, Newburg, Doolittle, Licking and Dixon in Phelps County's June 2 General Municipal Election.

Precincts Reported: 20 out of 20 (100%)

Registered Voters: 4,350 of 28,654 (15.18%)

Ballots Cast: 4,350

ROLLA

The City of Rolla Council Representatives:

City of Rolla Council Ward 1

Precincts Reported 2 of 2 (100%)

Terry Higgins

Total Votes: 92

Monty Jordan

Total Votes: 60

Michael Doan

Total Votes: 11

Unresolved Write-In Total: 2

City of Rolla Council Ward 2

Precincts Reported 2 of 2 (100%)

Ann Murphey

Total Votes: 102

Megan Johnson

Total Votes: 95

Joshua Vroman

Total Votes: 61

Unresolved Write-In Total: 0

City of Rolla Council Ward 3

Precincts Reported 2 of 2 (100%)

Lister B Florence Jr.

Total Votes: 322

Unresolved Write-In Total: 5

City of Rolla Council Ward 4

Precincts Reported 2 of 2 (100%)

Jody Eberly

Total Votes: 469

Unresolved Write-In Total: 10

City of Rolla Council Ward 5

Precincts Reported 2 of 2 (100%)

Carrolyn Bolin

Total Votes: 84

Kristina Colon Leininger

Total Votes: 69

Liz Sperry

Total Votes: 43

Unresolved Write-In Total: 1

City of Rolla Council Ward 6

Precincts Reported 2 of 2 (100%)

Deanne Lyons

Total Votes: 33

Walter L. Bowe, III

Total Votes: 30

Elizabeth White

Total Votes: 6

Unresolved Write-In Total: 0

Municipal Judge for City of Rolla

Precincts Reported 7 of 7 (100%)

James T. Crump

Total Votes: 1,396

Unresolved Write-In: 11

City Attorney for Rolla

Precincts Reported 7 of 7 (100%)

Bradley A. Neckermann

Total Votes: 1,363

Unresolved Write-In: 11

ROLLA 31 SCHOOL DISTRICT

Rolla 31 School District Proposition R31

Precincts Reported: 17 of 17 (100%)

YES

Total Votes: 1,889

NO

Total Votes:1,187

Unresolved Write-In Total: 0

Rolla 31 School District Board of Directors, Three seats

Precincts Reported: 17 of 17 (100%)

Susan J. Eudaly

Total Votes: 2,051

Carla Clayton

Total Votes: 1,916

Mark A. Sells

Total Votes:1,851

Tony Froehlich

Total Votes:1,725

Unresolved Write-In Total: 48

ST. JAMES

City of St. James Council Representatives

City of St. James Council Ward 1

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)

Tyler M. Wagnon

Total Votes:41

August Kelly

Total Votes: 18

Unresolved Write-In Total: 2

City of St. James Council Ward 2

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)

Mark E. Gray

Total Votes: 58

Gregory E. Edwards

Total Votes: 40

Unresolved Write-In Total: 0

City of St. James Council Ward 3

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)

Stephanie Swanson

Total Votes:46

Unresolved Write-In Total: 1

City of St. James Council Ward 4

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)

Robert Bob Smith

Total Votes: 51

Brittney Marston

Total Votes: 37

Unresolved Write-In Total: 0

St. James R-I School District School Board Directors, Three seats

Precincts Reported: 7 of 7 (100%)

Jonathan Rapp

Total Votes: 406

Barbara Smith

Total Votes: 371

Shalena Doss

Total Votes: 298

Henry Kemnitzer

Total Votes: 257

Scott Marcee

Total Votes: 244

Nichole Moen

Total Votes: 180

Linda Wischow

Total Votes: 138

Unresolved Write-In Total: 6

CITY of NEWBURG

Mayor City of Newburg

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)

James Poucher

Total Votes: 39

Unresolved Write-In Total: 2

Newburg R-2 School District Proposition KIDS

Precincts Reported: 7 of 7 (100%)

YES

Total Votes: 287

NO

Total Votes: 157

Unresolved Write-In Total: 0

Newburg R-2 School District School Board Directors, Three seats

Precincts Reported: 7 of 7 (100%)

Charles Mason

Total Votes: 319

Paul Douglas Smith

Total Votes: 297

Nita Mihlfeld

Total Votes: 255

Joshua Thompson

Total Votes: 230

Unresolved Write-In Total: 21

Alderman City of Newburg Ward 1

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)

Scott Russell

Total Votes: 32

Unresolved Write-In Total: 0

Alderman City of Newburg Ward 2

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)

Richard James Elder

Total Votes: 10

Unresolved Write-In Total: 0

CITY of DOOLITTLE

Mayor City of Doolittle

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)

Doug Smith

Total Votes: 111

Unresolved Write-In Total: 5

Alderman City of Doolittle Ward 1, Two-Year Term

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)

Billy Martin

Total Votes: 26

Unresolved Write-In Total: 2

Alderman City of Doolittle Ward 1, One-Year Term

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)

Kody Maune

Total Votes: 30

Unresolved Write-In Total: 1

Alderman City of Doolittle Ward 2

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)

James Lewis

Total Votes: 38

Unresolved Write-In Total: 0

Alderman City of Doolittle Ward 3

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)

Garry Duhadway Sr.

Total Votes: 37

Unresolved Write-In Total: 0

Licking VIII School District School Board Directors, Three Seats

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)

Alan Quick

Total Votes: 2

Debbie Cook

Total Votes: 2

Andrea Sullins

Total Votes: 2

Mark E. McLeod

Total Votes: 0

Jason Stone

Total Votes: 0

Colton Lewis

Total Votes: 0

Unresolved Write-In Total: 0

Dixon R-1 School District School Board Directors, Three Seats

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)

Matthew Mccray

Total Votes: 1

Brandon Overshon

Total Votes: 1

Jason Shelton

Total Votes: 1

Daniel Draper

Total Votes: 1

Buck Guisinger

Total Votes: 0

Unresolved Write-In Total: 0

*Updates will be provided