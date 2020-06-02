The following is the unofficial results for Rolla, St. James, Newburg, Doolittle, Licking and Dixon in Phelps County's June 2 General Municipal Election.
Precincts Reported: 20 out of 20 (100%)
Registered Voters: 4,350 of 28,654 (15.18%)
Ballots Cast: 4,350
ROLLA
The City of Rolla Council Representatives:
City of Rolla Council Ward 1
Precincts Reported 2 of 2 (100%)
Terry HigginsTotal Votes: 92
Monty JordanTotal Votes: 60
Michael DoanTotal Votes: 11
Unresolved Write-In Total: 2
City of Rolla Council Ward 2
Precincts Reported 2 of 2 (100%)
Ann MurpheyTotal Votes: 102
Megan JohnsonTotal Votes: 95
Joshua VromanTotal Votes: 61
Unresolved Write-In Total: 0
City of Rolla Council Ward 3
Precincts Reported 2 of 2 (100%)
Lister B Florence Jr.Total Votes: 322
Unresolved Write-In Total: 5
City of Rolla Council Ward 4
Precincts Reported 2 of 2 (100%)
Jody EberlyTotal Votes: 469
Unresolved Write-In Total: 10
City of Rolla Council Ward 5
Precincts Reported 2 of 2 (100%)
Carrolyn BolinTotal Votes: 84
Kristina Colon LeiningerTotal Votes: 69
Liz SperryTotal Votes: 43
Unresolved Write-In Total: 1
City of Rolla Council Ward 6
Precincts Reported 2 of 2 (100%)
Deanne LyonsTotal Votes: 33
Walter L. Bowe, IIITotal Votes: 30
Elizabeth WhiteTotal Votes: 6
Unresolved Write-In Total: 0
Municipal Judge for City of Rolla
Precincts Reported 7 of 7 (100%)
James T. CrumpTotal Votes: 1,396
Unresolved Write-In: 11
City Attorney for Rolla
Precincts Reported 7 of 7 (100%)
Bradley A. NeckermannTotal Votes: 1,363
Unresolved Write-In: 11
ROLLA 31 SCHOOL DISTRICT
Rolla 31 School District Proposition R31
Precincts Reported: 17 of 17 (100%)
YESTotal Votes: 1,889
NOTotal Votes:1,187
Unresolved Write-In Total: 0
Rolla 31 School District Board of Directors, Three seats
Precincts Reported: 17 of 17 (100%)
Susan J. EudalyTotal Votes: 2,051
Carla ClaytonTotal Votes: 1,916
Mark A. SellsTotal Votes:1,851
Tony FroehlichTotal Votes:1,725
Unresolved Write-In Total: 48
ST. JAMES
City of St. James Council Representatives
City of St. James Council Ward 1
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)
Tyler M. WagnonTotal Votes:41
August KellyTotal Votes: 18
Unresolved Write-In Total: 2
City of St. James Council Ward 2
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)
Mark E. GrayTotal Votes: 58
Gregory E. EdwardsTotal Votes: 40
Unresolved Write-In Total: 0
City of St. James Council Ward 3
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)
Stephanie SwansonTotal Votes:46
Unresolved Write-In Total: 1
City of St. James Council Ward 4
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)
Robert Bob SmithTotal Votes: 51
Brittney MarstonTotal Votes: 37
Unresolved Write-In Total: 0
St. James R-I School District School Board Directors, Three seats
Precincts Reported: 7 of 7 (100%)
Jonathan RappTotal Votes: 406
Barbara SmithTotal Votes: 371
Shalena DossTotal Votes: 298
Henry KemnitzerTotal Votes: 257
Scott MarceeTotal Votes: 244
Nichole MoenTotal Votes: 180
Linda WischowTotal Votes: 138
Unresolved Write-In Total: 6
CITY of NEWBURG
Mayor City of Newburg
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)
James Poucher
Total Votes: 39
Unresolved Write-In Total: 2
Newburg R-2 School District Proposition KIDS
Precincts Reported: 7 of 7 (100%)
YESTotal Votes: 287
NOTotal Votes: 157
Unresolved Write-In Total: 0
Newburg R-2 School District School Board Directors, Three seats
Precincts Reported: 7 of 7 (100%)
Charles MasonTotal Votes: 319
Paul Douglas SmithTotal Votes: 297
Nita MihlfeldTotal Votes: 255
Joshua ThompsonTotal Votes: 230
Unresolved Write-In Total: 21
Alderman City of Newburg Ward 1
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)
Scott RussellTotal Votes: 32
Unresolved Write-In Total: 0
Alderman City of Newburg Ward 2
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)
Richard James ElderTotal Votes: 10
Unresolved Write-In Total: 0
CITY of DOOLITTLE
Mayor City of Doolittle
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)
Doug SmithTotal Votes: 111
Unresolved Write-In Total: 5
Alderman City of Doolittle Ward 1, Two-Year Term
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)
Billy MartinTotal Votes: 26
Unresolved Write-In Total: 2
Alderman City of Doolittle Ward 1, One-Year Term
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)
Kody MauneTotal Votes: 30
Unresolved Write-In Total: 1
Alderman City of Doolittle Ward 2
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)
James LewisTotal Votes: 38
Unresolved Write-In Total: 0
Alderman City of Doolittle Ward 3
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)
Garry Duhadway Sr.Total Votes: 37
Unresolved Write-In Total: 0
Licking VIII School District School Board Directors, Three Seats
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)
Alan QuickTotal Votes: 2
Debbie CookTotal Votes: 2
Andrea SullinsTotal Votes: 2
Mark E. McLeodTotal Votes: 0
Jason StoneTotal Votes: 0
Colton LewisTotal Votes: 0
Unresolved Write-In Total: 0
Dixon R-1 School District School Board Directors, Three Seats
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)
Matthew MccrayTotal Votes: 1
Brandon OvershonTotal Votes: 1
Jason SheltonTotal Votes: 1
Daniel DraperTotal Votes: 1
Buck GuisingerTotal Votes: 0
Unresolved Write-In Total: 0
