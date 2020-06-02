Monday’s Columbia City Council meeting abruptly adjourned early as protesters gathered outside the police department.

"There’s a crowd amassing at the police department," said Police Chief Geoff Jones, when asked why the meeting was ending. "For the safety of the council, we’re going to try to get them to their cars."

Several police officers escorted city staff to their cars after the chaotic meeting, which took place while protests were heard outside. Demonstrators blocked the intersection of Providence and Broadway in downtown Columbia across from Walgreens.

Earlier in the meeting, Jones told the council that last week he came to work for the first time to find police officers angry.

"Not just angry that people were upset and protesting, but angry because they saw something so egregious that is now projected on police officers across the nation," he said. "They're angry because they agree with the message that we need to protest. They're angry because in Columbia, that is not how we police."

Jones said he doesn’t condone anything that happened in Minneapolis in relation to the death of George Floyd — neither police officer Derek Chauvin’s actions, nor the behavior of the officers who stood by.

"What happened in Minneapolis cannot happen here," he said. "Not in the sense that it's impossible for it to happen here, but we can't allow it. We can't allow the things that led to Minneapolis to occur here."

Mayor Brian Treece took time at the start of the meeting, along with the police chief, to address the local protests associated with the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Treece said he thanks the demonstrators.

"It's our responsibility to break down systems of institutional racism," he said.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Meanwhile, director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Stephanie Browning addressed the council on what she called "quite a jump in cases" since the May 18 meeting. She did not mention reinstating any restrictions or social distancing measures in response to the uptick, which is the largest since late March.

There have been 28 new cases recorded in the past week. Twenty-one are due to contact with a known case, which includes exposure to a person living in the same household. Five are due to community transmission, and two are under investigation.

In a Monday news release, the city acknowledged a number of employees at local popular establishments have tested positive for the virus, but said it will be left up to the individual businesses — not the city — to disclose any information related to those cases. The city will not give comprehensive, public information about where certain employees have tested positive for the virus.

One Boone County resident is hospitalized with the virus, a low number Browning said could be due to the uniquely healthy and young nature of the population.

Hospitals have started testing people before all elective procedures, and all close contacts to known cases are being tested. Of the 402 people tested through outreach efforts like the Pacquin Tower and Turning Point testing events that happened in mid-May, nobody tested positive.

Browning said people who test at the Hickman High School mass testing event Monday and Tuesday can expect to receive their results in four to seven days.

Some 700 people were tested Monday, she said, adding that she hopes the positive rate stays around 10% of all tests, or around 140 positive cases.

Anyone who can prove they are a Missouri resident can get tested at the Hickman event.