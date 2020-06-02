Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced James Memorial Public Library has been awarded a Reading Challenge Software Grant of $550 to provide partial or full online summer reading programs in 2020, as well as other reading challenges throughout the year.

Ashcroft said the grant supports public libraries with implementing the reading challenge tracker software solution of their choice.

The Missouri State Library has approved a total of 141 grant applications in the 2020 fiscal year, totaling $810,019 in federal awards that the secretary’s office has distributed to libraries throughout Missouri. The grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Ashcroft announced on Monday that Rolla Public Library was awarded $1,100 to implement the reading challenge software.