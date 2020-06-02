A Department of Army civilian at Fort Leonard Wood died today after an incident involving a crane, according to a release from Fort Leonard Wood's Public Affairs Office.

Fort Leonard Wood’s Public Affairs Office in a release today said the incident involving a crane occurred on Fort Leonard Wood at about 2 p.m. Fort Leonard Wood emergency services personnel arrived on the scene within minutes after the incident occurred.

The Department of Army civilian on site was transported by ambulance to the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital and was pronounced dead by medical personnel at 3:28 p.m., according to the release. A second Department of Army civilian on site was also transported to General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital and was evaluated and released with minor injuries.

Fort Leonard Wood's Public Affairs Office stated the identification of the deceased is not being released until next-of-kin is notified.

The Fort Leonard Wood Directorate of Emergency Services and the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command are investigating the incident, according to the release.