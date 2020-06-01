Silver Dollar City announced its reopening dates for season pass holders and all guests in the coming weeks, with a few new safety guidelines.

The amusement park will be open exclusively for season pass holders June 13-14, followed by all guests starting June 15, according to a news release from Silver Dollar City.

“Families are facing many challenges today, and we are excited to welcome them to create new and exciting memories,” said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City, via a news release. “We've spent months planning and preparing to open within the health and safety guidance from our industry and governmental experts. We encourage our guests to read through changes we have made as they make plans for their visit."

To comply with appropriate social distancing guidelines, daily park capacity will be limited and all guests, including pass holders, will be required to reserve the date they wish to visit. Reservations can be made at www.SilverDollarCity.com/reservations or via mobile app.

Before entering Silver Dollar City, everyone will have a touchless temperature scan, according to the news release. Each guest over 3 years old and all park staff will be required to wear a face mask. More information on safety and operational changes is available at www.SilverDollarCity.com/playsafe.

The all-new Rivertown Smokehouse as well as the new Cinnamon Bread Bakery will be opening along with the rest of the park; however, the Mystic River Falls river raft ride opens later this summer.

White Water will open for season pass holders June 15-16, and then to all guests June 17. The water park will have similar guidelines to Silver Dollar City, including a contactless temperature scan prior to entry, reduced daily capacity limits, capacity adjustments for rides and restaurants and a requirement to wear a mask or face covering.

Showboat Branson Belle will open June 20. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-up purchases are allowed. Showboat Branson Belle will also follow guidelines to include a contactless temperature scan prior to entry, reduced seating capacity and a requirement to wear face masks or face coverings except while eating.