Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Rolla Public Library has been awarded a Reading Challenge Software Grant of $1,100.

Reading Challenge Software Grants support public libraries with implementing the reading challenge tracker software solution of their choice to provide partial or full online summer reading programs in 2020, as well as other reading challenges throughout the year.

“Missouri’s libraries play a vital role in their communities, providing key resources and learning opportunities year-round,” Ashcroft said. “These grants help our libraries continue to offering their summer reading programs, with the added ease of online accessibility.”

The Missouri State Library has approved a total of 141 grant applications in the 2020 fiscal year, totaling $810,019 in federal awards that the secretary’s office has distributed to libraries throughout Missouri. The grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.