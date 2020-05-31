Rolla Public Library will start to reopen to the public on Monday with precautions in place.

The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. On Saturday, the library will only be open for curbside service only from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The main lobby of the library will be the only accessible part of the building. Both front and back entrances to the main lobby will be open, and there will be a limit of six people at a time with 30 minute time limits.

Director of Rolla Public Library, Rebecca Buckley, said the main bookshelves and the Children’s Wing would not be accessible to the public, but people can make requests and staff will retrieve the items.

The library will have three public computers and two card catalog computers available for public use. People who need to use the handicapped-accessible entrance of the children’s wing should ring the doorbell, and staff will let them in through the door, Buckley said.

During the hours the library is open, people can call 573-364-2604 to make an appointment for a computer, but appointments aren’t required. Buckley said if the library is crowded, walk-ins may have to wait for a short period before they are allowed through the entrance.

The library has tentative plans for the public to have full access to the library starting Monday, June 22. Buckley said the Summer Reading Program — mostly virtual this year — will also begin on Monday, June 22.

“We are sorry that meeting room usage and in-person programming will not be allowed at this time,” she said.

The library will still offer curbside pickup from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Buckley urges people to use curbside pick up if they can.

People are asked to place holds through their library accounts, accessible on the library’s website www.rollapubliclibrary.org where there are also detailed instructions on the library’s curbside procedures.

People can call Rolla Public Library during the hours the library is open for assistance with ordering and also email questions to curbside@rollapubliclibrary.org.

E-resources are always available on the library’s website and through the Libby app. Rolla Public Library is located at 900 N. Pine St. in downtown Rolla.