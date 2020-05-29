This project established a new driving surface along Route 63 between U.S. Route 50 and Rolla.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said motorists should watch for road work and single lane closures on U.S. Route 63 in Osage and Maries counties over the next several weeks, as crews complete the final phase of a roadway improvements project.

This project, which started in summer 2019, established a new driving surface along Route 63 between U.S. Route 50 and Rolla.

Early cold weather last year pushed back the final steps of work, according to the department. The contractor for the project, working for the Missouri Department of Transportation, will finalize shoulder sealing and pavement marking between Route 50 and Vienna, starting on Wednesday, June 3. This work is expected to be completed by the end of June.

This work will require intermittent lane closures and moving operations. Motorists are asked to slow down, obey posted signage and watch for crews in work zones.

