Rolla 31 School District's Board of Education earned the Missouri School Boards’ Association 2020 Governance Team Award that recognizes boards based on regional and statewide leadership and their commitment to ongoing professional development.

The award also recognizes public schools that are active in legislative advocacy demonstrated by the school board as well as the superintendent.

“School boards and superintendents that receive this award demonstrate the value of ongoing learning for continuous improvement,” according to the association.

Rolla 31 School District’s Board of Education is made up of seven members — President Charla Jamison, Jim Packard, Carla Clayton, Jane Haskell, Tony Froehlich, Shannon Lusk and Brian Kriete in addition to student representative to the board Pearl Daugaard.

Dr. Aaron Zalis is superintendent of the school district, and has served the district since 1994.