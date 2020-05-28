Rolla 31 School District has tentative plans for a seated summer school session in July. To take the next steps in planning for the July program, registration is now open for students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

Assistant Superintendent for Rolla 31 School District Craig Hounsom said the district would like to get an idea of how school would look with fewer students and understand ways the district can run school when faced with reopening to more students in August.

At the district's board of education meeting, Hounsom said the proposed session from Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 31 would focus on grade-level academic classes. The district would offer kindergarten through 8th-grade academic classes for students from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. daily.

The district would offer the classes based on each student’s grade level during the 2019-2020 academic year.

“We would emphasize those classes that were lost during the COVID-19 closure. But more so, we would emphasize the very key concepts in each grade level to make sure kids have the prerequisite skills to get into the next grade level,” Hounsom said.

Hounsom said the district is still in the planning phase on how to handle transportation as well as safety since it depends on how many students enroll in the July program.

To take the next steps in planning, the district asks that students register for the July summer school session by visiting https://bit.ly/RPSK8SS. A paper copy can be picked up in the Rolla Public School Administration Office, at 500 Forum Drive. A copy can also be downloaded here: bit.ly/Rolla31News.

The plans are fluid and could change based on any new guidance from local and state public health officials, according to Hounsom.