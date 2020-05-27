SplashZone in Ber Juan Park in Rolla will open for the 2020 summer season with extra measures in place to heighten safety, yet ensure the same family fun experience.

SplashZone will reopen Friday, June 5. Weekday hours at the SplashZone are noon to 7 p.m. and hours on Saturday and Sunday are noon to 6 p.m.

A season pass for a family, up to 5 members, is $150 for up to two adults and three children. An individual pass is $75.

Each additional child is $10, each additional adult 18 and over is $15.

Daily admission to the SplashZone is $5, except for children age 3 and under, who can get in for free. People also can buy value packs, which are good for 18 visits, for $75.

“In this time of uncertainty with the COVID-19 virus, we want to ensure a fun and safe experience. As such we are encouraging social distancing and frequent sanitization and cleaning,” Rolla Parks and Recreation Director Floyd Jernigan said.

Following are SplashZone’s opening guidelines:

All Swimmers agree to not enter the Swimming Pool Facility if they have any symptoms or exposure risks as listed by the CDC guidelines.Capacity limit will be 25% of maximum. Swimming Pool 111 capacity.No group rentals in June but are expected to return in July.Bathrooms and locker rooms will be inspected and cleaned three times a day.Swimmers are encouraged to place their personal items — backpack, water bottles, etc. — at a safe distance six feet from other swimmers’ items on the pool deck.All swimmers must use their own equipment, including and not limited to kick boards, pull buoys, flippers, swimsuits, goggles and swim caps.Swimmers are encouraged to bring and use hand sanitizer.All swimmers and bathers must maintain proper social distance six feet apart at all times except among family members.Deck furniture will be limited, spaced out eight feet, and cleaned and disinfected at a minimum of daily.Hand sanitizer station will be available.Social distancing guide marks will be placed at concession area for six feet of separation.Prepackaged food and drinks will be available. There is no onsite food preparation.CDC and recommended “social distancing” protocol signage will be placed at the entrance of the Outdoor Swimming Pool Facility.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 573-426-6901, visit www.rollamoparks.org or www.rollacity.org.