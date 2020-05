A Columbia man received moderate injuries but refused treatment after a boating accident Sunday at the Lake of the Ozarks, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Kahleb Adams, 21, was riding a Polaris personal water craft when it hit a wave in the Gravois arm of the lake about 1:20 p.m. Sunday. Adams hit the water craft and and was ejected, the patrol stated in an online report.

Trooper A.A. Lindley assisted Adams, who refused treatment at the scene.