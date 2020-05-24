A Camdenton woman and Macks Creek man were seriously injured Saturday morning in a collision on Route J north of Taylor Road in Camden County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a Ford 150 being driven by Michael Hayes of Macks Creek, 41, crossed the center of the roadway and into the northbound lane where it approached a Dodge Power Ram coming around the corner that was being driven by 39-year-old Travis Stone of Camdenton. Both vehicles went into the southbound lane and impacted.

Hayes was transported to University Hospital in Columbia by MU Air along with 42-year-old passenger Jennifer Bowen of Camdenton who was also reported to have serious injuries. Stone had minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene. None of the three people involved were reported to be wearing safety devices.

Both vehicles were listed as totaled and were towed from the scene.