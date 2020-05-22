The Phelps Maries County Health Department was notified today of the fourth case of COVID-19 in Phelps county.

The individual is currently in isolation at their home and has maintained proper self-quarantining practices after a potential exposure outside of the area, the health department said in a release today.

The department had no contacts or locations of potential exposure to report. The department urges the public to social distance, limit in-person interactions, avoid contact with people who are sick, cover coughs and sneezes, properly wash hands, clean frequently used surfaces and stay home when sick.

“It is of the utmost importance that any individual experiencing symptoms isolate from others,” the department said in its release.

The Phelps Maries County Health Department reported 773 known negative test results for COVID-19 in Phelps County, as of 1 p.m.

