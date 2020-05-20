



The Moberly Veteran Flag Committee will be raising over 515 Veteran Flags to recognize, memorialize and commemorate U.S. military veterans this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Oakland Cemetery in Moberly.

The committee is requesting community volunteers to assist in set up flag poles at the cemetery. The invitation extends to all able-bodied adults and teenagers who are willing to help, though children under 11 years old will not be able to participate due to safety protocols.

Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves and to meet at the cemetery by 9:30 a.m. when the raising of the flags will begin.

"We raise our flags in memory of those deceased and perished, and in honor of those living brave men and women living who risked their lives to save others," said Mary Wolf. "...These individuals are our heroes who gave their lives to save others. We owe each of them our deepest respect. These specific individuals are honored in our Flag Project’s Avenue of Honor."

As with previous years, the flag project is meant to coincide with Memorial Day, which honors the men and women who died or sustained battle wounds while serving in the U.S. military.

Wolf urges community members to volunteer for the flag project and to use Memorial Day as a time to honor veterans. The National Moment of Silence and Remembrance will take place at 3 p.m. on Monday.

The Moberly Veteran’s Flag Project will set up flags today at Oakland Cemetery in Moberly to honor veterans. [MMI file photo]