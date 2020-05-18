A mid-afternoon crash on MO-5 resulted in a fatality Sunday in Morgan County.

Dustin J. Dillon, 44, from Sedalia, was driving his 2016 Ford Escape when he travelled off the right side of the roadway and struck a stop sign, a concrete bluff retaining wall and caught fire. Dillon was pronounced dead at the scene by Morgan County coroner. The Ford was totaled.

It is unknown whether or not Dillon was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

This is Troop F’s third fatality of the month and 17th of 2020.