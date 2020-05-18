Nonprofit emergency food and shelter agencies in a 10-county region have until May 28 to apply for federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help support those type of agency operations.

The grant program covers Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties.

A board will determine how funding is distributed among emergency food and shelter programs run by local agencies.

Agencies must be private, voluntary nonprofits or government entities. They also must meet eligibility requirements, have an accounting system, practice non-discrimination and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs. Private voluntary organizations must also have a volunteer board.

Agencies that wish to apply should call Diana Hendrix at 573-735-2131.