



Four new cases of COVID-19 were traced to hog farms in Thompson and Paris Monday by the Audrain County Health Department.

This brings the county’s total cases to six, with five active. Additional testing is underway by the health department and the four new patients are under quarantine.

The farms are not considered Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations, or CAFOs, health department Administrator Sandra Hewlett said.

Approximately 360 Audrain County residents have been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. The other 354 tests were negative.

This is the biggest jump in cases in the county to date. The first case was confirmed April 18. That patient has recovered. The second case was confirmed May 9 and still is active.

Other rural Missouri counties have faced considerable COVID-19 outbreaks. Saline County is considered a rural hotspot. It has 249 cases as of Monday afternoon.

Meat processing facilities in Missouri have either had to shut down or reduce output amid facility outbreaks, including in Saline and Moniteau counties. Triumph Foods in St. Joseph had nearly 500 employee test positive, many without symptoms.

All of the The Mexico Ledger’s coronavirus coverage is being provided free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to The Mexico Ledger at https://www.mexicoledger.com/subscribenow. Help keep local businesses afloat at supportlocal.usatoday.com.