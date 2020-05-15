Missouri lawmakers face a 6 p.m. Friday deadline to pass bills this legislative session, an extremely tight turnaround after they took several weeks off work because of the coronavirus.

To compensate for lost time, lawmakers crammed numerous bills together to get more policies across the finish line. Here's a breakdown of some of the major proposals approved by the Republican-led Legislature Friday.

ALLERGY MEDICATION

One proposal would end local rules requiring a prescription to get the allergy medication pseudoephedrine. Local officials previously put limits on the sale of the decongestant, which can be used to make methamphetamine. Lawmakers want to ease regulations now it's less common to make meth in Missouri.

EDIBLE MARIJUANA

A bill would ban the sale of edible medical marijuana shaped like fruit, gummy bears, cartoons or other characters that might be attractive to children.

FREE COVID-19 TESTING

COVID-19 testing, if recommended by a doctor, would be free to all Missourians.

VAPING

Vaping would be banned in and around public K-12 schools.