Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is calling on legislators to either add the original language back to Senate Bill 631 or vote the current version down, stating he is concerned that the current bill will make voting less secure and jeopardize the integrity of Missouri's elections.

Ashcroft issued the following statement on today's legislative action on SB 631: “Over the past few months, I have been working with county clerks and legislators to create bi-partisan legislation that would enable Missourians to vote safely and securely in view of Covid-19 concerns. I supported HCS for SB 552, because it allowed marginal expansion of absentee voting with safeguards of notarized ballots and a sunset clause. The bill also provided for a photo ID requirement, which Missourians overwhelmingly approved in 2016.

“This morning, it is my understanding that legislators in conference stripped the safeguards and voter ID from SB 631. Without the agreed upon safeguards, I have grave concerns that this bill will make voting less secure and jeopardize the integrity of our elections. I call on legislators to either add the original language back to the bill or vote the current version down. No bill at all is better than passing bad legislation with permanent consequences.”

Missouri lawmakers have a 6 p.m. deadline to pass bills for the current legislative session.