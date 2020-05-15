Rolla Public Schools District 31, 500 Forum Drive Rolla, MO 65401

Issued on May 13, 2020 — On March 27, 2020, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act into law. The CARES Act is a $2 trillion relief package to address the economic fallout related to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Section 18003 makes funds available from the Education Stabilization Fund for grants to State Education Agencies for elementary and secondary school emergency relief.

Section 18005 of the Act provides that Local Education Agencies (LEAs) receiving funds from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund must provide equitable services to non-public schools as required under section 1117 of the ESEA. However, control of these funds and title to materials, equipment and property purchased with such funds must remain with the public school district, and be administered by the public LEA. Public school districts will need to consult with non-public school officials to determine how the services will be provided to the non-public schools.

Allowable Uses Applicable to Non-Public Schools

1. Any activity authorized by the ESEA of 1965, including;

• The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (20 U.S.C. 1400, et seq.) (“IDEA”),

• The Adult Education and Family Literacy Act (34 U.S.C. 463, et seq.),

• The Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006 (20 U.S.C. 2301, et seq.) (“the Perkins Act”), or

• Subtitle 8 of title VII of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act (42 U.S.C. 11431, et seq.).

2. Coordinating the preparedness and response efforts of local educational agencies (LEAs)

with state and local public health departments and other relevant agencies to improve

coordinated responses among such entities to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19.

3. Providing principals and others school leaders with the resources necessary to address

the needs of their individual schools.

4. Developing and implementing activities to address the unique needs of low-income children or students, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness, and foster care youth through activities that include how outreach and service delivery will meet the needs of each population. 5. Developing and implementing procedures and systems to improve the preparedness

and response efforts of LEAs.

6. Training and professional development for LEA staff on sanitation and minimizing the

spread of infectious diseases.

7. Purchasing supplies to sanitize and clean the facilities of the LEA, including buildings

operated by such agency.

8. Planning for and coordinating during long-term closures, including how to:

• provide meals to eligible students,

• provide technology for online learning to all students,

• provide guidance for carrying out requirements under the IDEA; and,

• ensure other educational services can continue to be provided consistent with all federal, state and local requirements.

9. Purchasing educational technology (including hardware, software and connectivity) for students who are served by the LEA that aids in regular and substantive educational interaction between students and their classroom instructors, including low-income students and students with disabilities, which may include assistive technology or adaptive equipment.

10. Providing mental health services and supports.

11. Planning and implementing activities related to summer learning and supplemental afterschool programs, including providing classroom instruction or online learning during the summer months and addressing the needs of low-income students, students with disabilities, English learners, migrant students, students experiencing homelessness and children in foster care.

The CARES Act funds are for the 2019-20 school year and will be available to LEAs for use until September 30, 2022.

While the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has a number of non- public schools registered for participation in federal programs, there may be additional nonpublic schools that wish to receive an equitable share of services funded by the CARES Act.. - Nonpublic schools not registered with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) may contact the Federal Programs Section to participate in the CARES Act services.

It is important to note that the non-public school will not receive funds, but rather services from the public school district.

If you choose to participate in the services the CARES Act funds offer, the Department will need confirmation from the nonpublic school of their wishes to participate as well as enrollment counts and economic deprivation counts BEFORE June 1, 2020.

If you have questions or concerns, or to submit enrollment counts please contact Julia Cowell, Director of Federal Programs, at Julia.cowell@dese.mo.gov or Theresa Villmer, Equitable Services Ombudsman for the State of Missouri, at Theresa.villmer@dese.mo.gov.