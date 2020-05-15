The Missouri Department of Transportation is requesting public feedback on the rehabilitation of the Maries County Route N bridge over Rodgers Creek, east of Brinktown.

The existing 53-year-old bridge was built in 1967. MoDOT said the condition of the bridge has reached a point where the bridge girders and deck must be replaced.

During construction, Route N will be closed at the bridge for up to three months. The department encourages motorists to use an alternate route.

The project will be completed by a contractor for MoDOT and is scheduled to be opened to bids in fall 2020. Construction will take place in 2021.

This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state, according to MoDOT.

Motorists and area residents are encouraged to provide feedback and comments on this project. Visit modot.org/rodgerscreekbridge. The online public comment period will run from May 15 - 29.

For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.