JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers used their final hours before their 6 p.m. Friday deadline to pass a bill ramping up criminal penalties in response to an uptick in violent crime in the state's biggest cities.

Lawmakers faced pressure to act following a bloody 2019 and a violent start to 2020. The deaths of two men on Tuesday night were Kansas City's 63rd and 64th homicides this year. St. Louis police reported 53 homicides as of Friday.

The bill headed to Republican Gov. Mike Parson's desk would create the crime of vehicle hijacking, expand the number of crimes that are considered dangerous felonies, ban probation for some crimes, and broaden what's considered a criminal street gang, along with increased penalties for taking part in gang activities.

"This is going to help get the most violent habitual offenders off of the streets," Republican Rep. Nick Schroer said.

The bill sparked outrage from House lawmakers who said it could reverse a drop in the state's prison population following a bipartisan push for criminal justice reform in recent years.

"It doesn't make us safer," Republican Rep. Shamed Dogan said of longer prison sentences. "It sounds good in campaign ads, but it does not actually increase public safety. This has been shown time and time and time and time again by research."

Legislators were rushing to get bills across the finish line after an unprecedented 2020 session stunted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers left the Capitol mid-session for a weekslong break aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. They returned — some wearing masks, others not — days before Parson's statewide stay-at-home order expired May 3.

Still pending is legislation to allow voters to request mail-in ballots for upcoming elections if they're concerned about heading to possibly crowded polls on Election Day.

Voters currently can request absentee ballots if they provide an excuse. Illness is one option, and election authorities in areas including Boone County and St. Louis County have said all voters can use that excuse to request an absentee ballot because of the pandemic.

But the law isn't explicit on whether the illness excuse would cover healthy voters who are concerned about catching or spreading COVID-19, and voters in other parts of the state might not be able to get an absentee ballot for that reason.

Under one Missouri bill, people considered at-risk of the coronavirus — those age 65 and older, living in a long-term care facility or with certain existing health problems — could vote absentee without needing to have their ballot notarized. Anyone else could cast a mail-in ballot but would need to get it notarized. The provisions would apply only for the 2020 elections.

It's unclear if the measure will pass. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Friday said he no longer supports the measure after lawmakers stripped a contested photo ID requirement out of it, adding that "no bill at all is better than passing bad legislation with permanent consequences."

"Without the agreed upon safeguards, I have grave concerns that this bill will make voting less secure and jeopardize the integrity of our elections," Ashcroft said in a statement.

Longstanding efforts to make Missouri the last state to adopt a prescription database to track addictive medications ground to a halt Friday.

Supporters say the goal of a prescription drug monitoring program is to alert doctors of potential medication misuse so they can treat patients with addictions, but Republican skeptics for years have fought against creating a database over concerns about patient privacy.

Some Senate Republicans expressed no interest in compromising on the House-backed bill Friday after a feud between the two GOP-led chambers.

At issue is a House provision that could thwart efforts to build a wind-energy power line that was slipped onto another Senate bill without senators noticing. Senators on Thursday hurriedly revoked a bill they had just passed, a highly unusual move, when they caught the amendment.

"I'm just not in the mood to help the House out today," Republican Sen. Bill Eigel said.

Few bills have made it across the finish line so far during lawmaker's roughly five month session, although the Republican-led Legislature this week succeeded in sending a new redistricting plan to the ballot that will ask voters to undo key parts of another redistricting measure they passed less than two years ago.

Supporters wanted to accomplish the move this year because new state House and Senate districts will be drawn in 2021.