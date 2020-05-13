Phelps County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program and the CARES Act, the Meramec Regional Planning Commission announced today.

Phelps County will receive $34,014 in phase 37 along with CARES supplemental funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs. The deadline for applying for funds is June 19, according to the Meramec Regional Planning Commission (MRPC).

MRPC said the selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. The board consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, the Jewish Federations of North America, the Salvation Army and United Worldwide.

MRPC said the local board was charged with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board consisting of the Phelps County Government, American Red Cross and county representatives will determine how the funds awarded to the county will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies. MRPC said the local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under phase 37 of the program.

MRPC said agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services, including:

— Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries.

— Lodging in a mass shelter, or in a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 30-days assistance per individual or household.

— One month rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure.

— Utility assistance for one month of service for gas, electric and water service.

— Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, MRPC said local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits, faith-based or units of government.

Agencies must be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system with a checking account for EFSP deposits, practice nondiscrimination and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs.

Agencies must also have a DUNS number, a Federal Identification Number, be able to respond to email and submit reports to EFSP online, pay vendors directly within 90 days for services provided, be in good standing with the EFSP program and have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.

MRPC urges qualifying agencies to apply.

Phelps County Nutrition, Phelps County Family Crises Services, Phelps County Faith Distribution, The Rolla Mission, St. James Golden Age Center and St. James Caring Center have been past recipients of Emergency Food and Shelter funds, according to MRPC. These agencies were responsible for providing meals and lodging.

MRPC is assisting the county with administration of the program.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds can contact Gary O’Day, MRPC, 4 Industrial Drive, St. James, MO 65559 at goday@meramecregion.org for an application. Application forms can be found online at www.meramecregion.org. The deadline for applications to be received is June 19, 2020.