Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I asks applicants to wear face coverings while in driver examination facilities and adhere to social distancing guidelines as driver testing services resume in Rolla.

Driving services resumed on Monday for written and skills testing, including Class F, at Troop I’s two testing locations.

The motorcycle and regular driving skills tests will be by appointment only. Commanding Officer of Troop I Captain Eddie A. Blaylock said residents should call (573) 368-2345 Ext. 3972 to make an appointment.

Locations and hours of operation in Troop I are as follows:

Rolla — Troop I Headquarters, 1301 Nagogami Road

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Written tests (all classes of license) will end at 4:45 p.m. Road tests will end at 4:30 p.m. Thursdays — CDL testing (appointments only)

Lebanon — Twin Oaks Shopping Center, 1114 Lynn

Thursdays only — 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Written tests will end at 3:35 p.m. Road tests will end at 3:15 p.m. Both locations will close from 12-12:30 p.m. for lunch.

The Patrol asks applicants to be patient and to allow essential drivers with the most pressing need for service to test first. Those applicants who are able to wait until after Memorial Day to seek testing services will assist in making this process smoother for all drivers.

The patrol asks applicants to wear face coverings while in driver examination facilities and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Face coverings will be removed briefly when the applicant’s photo is taken during the licensing process. The Patrol asks applicants appearing for skills testing to arrive with a sanitized vehicle and a face covering to wear during testing.

The highway patrol requests that members of the public refrain from taking a written or skills-based driver examination if:

you, a member of your household, a family member, or other personal acquaintance, have been diagnosed with COVID-19; you have had contact with any person diagnosed with, or suspected of having, COVID-19; a medical professional, hospital staff member, or other health agency representative has asked you to self-quarantine; or you have an undiagnosed fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptom associated with COVID-19 or another upper respiratory infection.

Anyone unsure about whether they meet any of these criteria, please postpone seeking a driver examination and return at a later date.

The highway patrol has made this request based on the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that are designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to Blaylock.

