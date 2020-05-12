Rolla Public Library will begin no-contact curbside service on Monday, May 18.

Curbside service hours will be on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.

Community members can call the library at (573) 364-2604 from noon to 4 p.m. to order materials for pickup. Rolla Public Library urges patrons to place holds via their library accounts, accessible on the library’s website www.rollapubliclibrary.org.

There are detailed instructions regarding curbside procedures that are also on the library’s social media pages.

Patrons can also call during the curbside hours for assistance with ordering. Patrons can email questions to curbside@rollapubliclibrary.org as well. The tentative library open date with limited building access will be on Monday, June 1. Rolla Public Library is located at 900 N. Pine Street in downtown Rolla.

Meanwhile, Rolla Public Library has library resources community members can access 24/7 from home.

The library has an array of online tools for everyone. Members of the public can discover a wide range of digital resources — including e-books, e-audiobooks, databases, Rolla Public Library’s Digital Collections and more. Members of the public can access the wide range of resources with their library card as well as find information quickly using the library's online tools.