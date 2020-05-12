The Pulaski County Health Center and Phelps Health will be conducting free testing for the coronavirus.

The drive-thru testing will be available for all Pulaski County residents from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17 at the St. Robert Community Center, 114 J.H. Williamson Dr.

Residents do not have to have symptoms of the virus and no pre-requisites are required for the testing, the health center said. The testing is solely for the novel coronavirus and no antibody testing will be performed.

The health center recommends residents pre-register. Residents can visit https://health.mo.gov/communitytest and select the testing event for Pulaski County to register. Any Pulaski County resident can also register by calling the MO COVID Hotline at (877) 435-8411. Choose option three to register.