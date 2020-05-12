A new women’s boutique now open in the Columbia Mall will bring several jobs to the region.

Versona will employ about 25 associates at its mall location at 2300 Bernadette Drive, according to a company news release. The store features high-quality apparel, accessories and jewelry, offering everything in one-stop to complete an individual outfit.

The store opened Monday and will be open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Versona has three locations in Missouri and more information is available at www.shopversona.com.