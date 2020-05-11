An amendment to raise the maximum fine for parking violations in response to the state changing the penalties for traffic and parking violations passed the Rolla City Council.

The Rolla City Council voted 11-0 in favor of an ordinance to amend the city code to raise the maximum fine amount for traffic and parking violations to $110.

Rolla Police Chief Sean Fagan requested the amendment to Rolla’s parking ordinance due to the state raising the fine for handicapped parking violations to $100.50.

“Due to this change, we can no longer write a parking ticket for a handicapped parking violation under our current ordinance,” Fagan said. “The only way we can write them is if we happen to catch the person coming out of the store, and then we write them a long-form ticket.”

Fagan said the city of Rolla follows all of the recommendations by the state of Missouri. The state has established a Traffic Violations Bureau Board appointed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

The bureau designates fines for various offenses that have to do with traffic, including parking offenses. The city can make fines higher but cannot make fines any lower than the state, Fagan said.

Rolla’s ordinance for parking states, “any violation of any ordinances of the city which regulates or prohibits parking, other than an ordinance which contains a specific penalty provision, shall be punished by a fine of not less than $10 and nor more than $50.”

To write parking violations for handicapped parking and to accommodate for the state, Fagan requested the council amend the ordinance to read “shall be punishable by a fine of not less than $10 and nor more than $110.”

City Attorney Lance Thurman added if the city were to deviate away from the state’s fine schedule, the city would not have a municipal traffic violations bureau, which would require all tickets to be handled by court appearance only in Rolla.

“So, for the city to continue to be able to accept things in lieu of going to court, we have to pass this ordinance,” Thurman said.

During the first reading of the ordinance, the council voted 10-1 in favor of the amendment. The council suspended the rules and carried out the final reading, and amended Rolla City Code Section 27-80 “Penalty for Parking Ordinance Violation,” to read:

“A violation of any ordinance of the city, which regulates or prohibits parking, other than an ordinance which contains a specific penalty provision, shall be punished by a fine of not less than $10 and not more than $110. As part of the general authority to establish a traffic violations bureau, the court shall have the authority to establish specific fine amounts for frequent parking violations. No court costs shall be assessed. If the full amount of the fine is not paid within such period, then court costs shall be assessed as in other ordinance violation cases.”