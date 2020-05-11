A West Plains man was charged with first-degree murder Monday after a man was found shot to death in south-central Missouri, authorities said.

DORA — A West Plains man was charged with first-degree murder Monday after a man was found shot to death in south-central Missouri, authorities said.

The shooting happened Saturday night around Dora, near the Arkansas state line, KYTV reported. Devon Massey, 22, of Dora, was found dead after the suspect called 911 to report Massey had been shot.

Massey was found on a county road about a mile west of Dora with a gunshot wound to the chest. It took deputies several hours to find Massey because the suspect didn't know where they were, Ozark County Sheriff Darrin Reed said.

Allen Shafer, of West Plains, was charged Monday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Reed said Massey, Shafer and another person were riding around in a vehicle together and a fight broke out among them before the shooting. Authorities were searching for the third person to question him.