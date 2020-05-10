Mark Twain National Forest has initiated its plan to reopen recreation sites that were temporarily shut down in response to the coronavirus.

Paddy Creek Campground and Dry Fork Campground are among the sites set to reopen by June 1 in Phase One of Mark Twain National Forest's recreation site reopening plan.

Although state stay-at-home order may be lifted, there may still be a delay in reopening certain recreation areas on the forest. The decision to reopen recreation sites will be made on a case-by-case basis, and will be done in phases similar to what is planned for recreation sites managed by the state of Missouri, according to Public Affairs Officer for Mark Twain National Forest Cody Norris.

During Phase One, the following sites are set to reopen by June 1:

Eleven Point Ranger District

Greer Crossing Campground Multiple day use sites and restrooms

Poplar Bluff Ranger District

Pinewoods Lake Campground

Potosi/Fredericktown Ranger District

Silver Mines Recreation Area

Houston/Rolla/Cedar Creek Ranger District

Paddy Creek Campground Dry Fork Campground Slab Town Day Use Area Big Piney Trail Camp Day Use Carrington Pits Day Use Area

Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs (ACW) Ranger District

Cobb Ridge Campground North Fork Campground Multiple pavilion sites including Shell Knob and Noblett Multiple day use areas and restrooms

Reopening of Salem Ranger District’s recreation sites are expected to be delayed until later in June, according to Norris.

The availability of restroom facilities and portable sites will vary. Members of the public can visit www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mtnf/status to find the most up-to-date information on specific recreation sites, including projected reopening dates.

Mark Twain National Forest is currently collaborating with state and local officials, federal land management agencies, permittees and concessionaires to coordinate recreation site reopening decisions. The forest service encourages all members of the public to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings.

Members of the public can also call the appropriate district office for detailed information regarding a specific site: Eleven Point Ranger District (573) 996-2153; Poplar Bluff Ranger District (573) 785-1475; Potosi/Fredericktown Ranger District (573) 438-5427; Houston/Rolla/Cedar Creek Ranger District (417)-967-4194; Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs (ACW) Ranger District (417)-683-4428; Salem Ranger District (573)-729-6656.