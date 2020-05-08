Rolla has protocols in place by ordinance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the quarter cent sales tax passed by Rolla voters for park maintenance and improvements, Green Acres Park now has three Pickleball courts with the repurposing of the former tennis courts, Director of Rolla Parks and Recreation Department Floyd Jernigan said.

The existing concrete surface has been redone with Pickleball specific court applications that are designed to meet USAPA Pickleball standards.

Jernigan said while the courts are open for play, the City of Rolla is, by ordinance, applying protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

— Play with just one ball per person.

— Players agree to NOT enter the courts if they have any symptoms or exposure risks as listed by the CDC guidelines.

— Signage already installed with social distancing information.

— Players are encouraged to bring/use hand sanitizer.

— All must maintain proper social distance, of 6 feet apart, whether engaged, waiting, or observing play in and around the court areas.

— Benches/seating shall maintain 6 feet of spacing.

— Use every other court where practical.

— Switch sides of court at end of game only.

— No handshakes, racquet bumps or physical contact between players.

— Failure to follow guidelines may result in loss of privileges.

Pickleball is a paddle sport (similar to a racquet sport) that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis.

Pickleball was invented in the mid-1960s. The sport has enjoyed a large growth spurt, with over 15,000 courts in the United States, and has more than 2.5 million participants in the U.S. according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

Green Acres Park, located on Green Acres Drive off Highway 72 in Rolla, offers playgrounds, a pavilion, a basketball court and an athletic field and is also part of the Acorn Trail system.