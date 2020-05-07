Three new Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers have joined Troop I, headquartered in Rolla.

Captain Eddie A. Blaylock, commanding officer of Troop I, Rolla, announced the addition of three new troopers who transferred from different troops around the state.

Trooper Jared Chronister transferred from Troop E, Zone 8, New Madrid and Pemiscot counties. Chronister will be assigned to Zone 2, Phelps and Maries counties. Chronister was a member of the 105th Recruit Class and graduated from the Patrol Academy in June 2018. He attended Drury University in Springfield prior to becoming a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Trooper Philipp Vroegop transferred from Troop F, Zone 6, Montgomery County. Vroegop will be assigned to Zone 6, Pulaski County. He was a member of the 105th Recruit Class that graduated in June 2018. Trooper Vroegop is married to Kimberlin. He also serves as a member of the Missouri National Guard.

Trooper Joshua Summers transferred from Troop C, Zone 11, Franklin County. Summers will be assigned to Zone 7, Dent County. Summers graduated from the Patrol Academy in July 2010, as a member of the 91st Recruit Class. Summers attended College of the Ozarks prior to becoming a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Trooper Summers and his wife, Jamie, have one son.