Work will require individual lane closures at various locations.

Work is scheduled to begin next week on the rehabilitation of the driving surface of Missouri Route 19 between Hermann and U.S. Route 50 in Gasconade County.

Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will begin work on Monday, May 11, and will operate on weekdays during daytime hours.

This type of work, known as a chip seal, will require individual lane closures at various locations. According to MoDOT, chip seals are about one-third the cost of a conventional asphalt overlay and keep water from penetrating paved surfaces, extending the life of the pavement for an additional five to seven years. Chip sealing also seals cracks and improves roadway traction.

This operation entails spraying a heated film of asphalt liquid on the road, followed by placing fine rocks or chips on top. The chips are then compacted to make them adhere to the roadway. The excess loose chips are then swept from the surface, leaving an improved roadway that will hold up longer than it would have without the treatment.

MoDOT in a release today said flaggers and signs will guide vehicles through the work zone. Traffic delays are possible, so travelers should consider alternate routes, if available. Motorists are also encouraged to obey the 35 miles-per-hour speed limit in areas where chip sealing is taking place to prevent damage to themselves or other vehicles.

The project is expected to be completed by June 15.