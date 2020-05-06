To adhere to the social distancing guidelines and to keep the community safe, the 2020 Memorial Day Service has been cancelled. The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce and the Phelps for the Fort Committee appreciate the volunteer service from all the service organizations that support this annual event.

“Our audience includes numerous people who are considered high risk for COVID-19 and we want to do our part to keep them and all families in our area healthy and safe,” the chamber said in a release.

To honor fallen heroes, the chamber encourages citizens of the area to post a flag outside their home as well as post photos and special messages on social media on Memorial Day.

“We must always remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. We look forward to organizing this service in 2021,” the chamber said in a release on Wednesday.