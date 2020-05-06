Classes and giveaways will be offered to the public in a virtual open house.

The University of Missouri Extension Center of Phelps County today announced it will celebrate a Welcome Week from May 15 to the 22. The Welcome Week will highlight relevant community education resources available to Phelps County. The Extension Center will offer classes and community events to the public virtually through YouTube, Zoom, and Facebook.

Everyone is welcome to join the scheduled events live through zoom or view the livestream on the Phelps County Extension YouTube Channel.

Scheduled Events

Friday May 15, 7 p.m.

Kick off Welcome Week with a community Trivia Night on the ‘Marvels of Missouri’. Recruit your household as your trivia team for this Zoom event.

Monday, May 18, 12 p.m.

Food safety course for picnicking in Missouri Spring weather.

Monday, May 18, 1 p.m.

Forage weed control course, presented by Gatlin Bunton.

Tuesday, May 19, 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

View the impressive skills of our local youth with these 4-H project demonstrations on YouTube, curated by Elizabeth Flotte.

Wednesday, May 20, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Seed bomb create class, learn about different pollinators found in Missouri and how seed bombs can help them.

Wednesday, May 20, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Master Gardener’s answer your questions via Facebook Live, send your garden puzzlers to phelpsco@missouri.edu for a thoughtful response.

Thursday, May 21

Introduction to cattle genetics course, presented by John Langdon.

Friday, May 22

Neighboring is the new hot topic in leadership, learn about your neighbor environment with Sarah Hultine Massengale. .

All events are free to attend. A full schedule of daily offerings and the opportunity to register may be found at https://extension2.missouri.edu/counties/phelps

University of Missouri Extension provides practical education to help people, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future.

For more information please call the Phelps County Extension Center at 573-458-6260. University of Missouri Extension is an equal opportunity/access/affirmative action/pro-disabled and veteran employer