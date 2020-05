A contractor working for Missouri University of Science and Technology will close Pine Street from 14th St. to 16th St. beginning Monday, May 11. The closure is weather permitting, and will be from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Detours will be in place, and motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

Rolla Public Works asks that residents obey the signs and watch for the workmen.