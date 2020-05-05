Ellen Solomon passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, in Houston, Texas.

She devoted her life to her family, friends, and any person lucky enough to cross her path. She was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Aurora, Missouri and Bristow, Oklahoma. Ellen was a proud volunteer as a Pink Lady at the Aurora Hospital. She also enjoyed her time as a member of the Aurora Extension Club, Moonflower Garden Club, and the Dirty Fingers Garden Club. She enjoyed her service to the Lioness Club as well as the American Legion.

Ellen is preceded in death by her parents Will and Anis Darr, three brothers, two sisters and her husband of over 50 years Max.

Ellen is survived by her children, Rebecca Solomon-Barnett of Houston, Texas, Lynn and Mary Solomon of Warrensburg, Missouri, Neal and Tonya Solomon of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, and Susan and Vic Fife of Bristow, Oklahoma and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service honoring her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Maple Park Cemetery in Aurora, Missouri. Local arrangements are under the direction of the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home in Aurora.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Ellen's name to the First United Methodist Church in Aurora, Missouri or The First United Methodist Church in Bristow, Oklahoma.

