The Missouri State Highway Patrol is providing written knowledge testing for all driver license applicants beginning today.

The patrol will also administer commercial vehicle pre-trip, skills and road tests. Only commercial driver license road tests will be given.

Currently, the written tests are limited to Troop I Headquarters in Rolla and Twin Oaks Shopping Center in Lebanon, Captain Eddie A. Blaylock, commanding officer of Troop I, said in a release today.

Testing will take place in Rolla from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Troop I Headquarters, 1301 Nagogami Road. People can call 573-368-2345, ext. 3973 for more information.

Testing will be held in Lebanon from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays in Twin Oaks Shopping Center, 1114 Lynn St. People can call 573-368-2345, and ask for the Lebanon DE Station, for more information.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is restricting the number of applicants allowed inside each of the locations at one time to ensure recommended social distancing measures are followed. Applicants should wear face coverings while in driver examination facilities. Face coverings will be removed briefly when the applicant’s photo is taken during the licensing process.

The patrol requests that members of the public who have had contact with any person diagnosed with COVID-19 who is not medically cleared, or have had contact with any person diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19 refrain from taking any driver examination.

People who have been asked to self-quarantine or have an unexplained fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptom related to the virus or other respiratory infection should refrain from taking an examination.

If members of the public are unsure about whether they meet any of these criteria, the patrol says please postpone seeking any written driver examination, and return at a later date.

This patrol's request is based on the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that are designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.