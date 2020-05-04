The assault resulted in physical injuries that required medical attention. With the assistance of the Domestic Violence investigator, a warrant was issued.

On 3/5/20 deputies responded to a domestic disturbance where a victim reported that she was physically assaulted by her boyfriend in Camden County. The assault resulted in physical injuries that required medical attention. With the assistance of the Domestic Violence investigator, a warrant was issued. The suspect was eventually located and arrested.

Kenneth P Lawrence age 57 of Stoutland was charged with: Domestic Assault 2nd and a probation/parole violation warrant.

Kenneth is currently being held in the Camden County Detention Center for Domestic Assault 2nd with a 100,000 surety and a no bond probation/parole violation warrant.