





After nearly two years of planning, Safe Place Home, an addiction recovery home for women, opened its doors in Moberly on Friday. The home will offer a place for four women to stay while recovering from addiction, but there are plans to expand if everything runs smoothly.

Kylie and Dylan Hayes, who sit on the Safe Place Home board of directors, originally planned to open the home in December, but there were some financial setbacks and the COVID-19 pandemic stalled plans further. However, the Hayes were able to pull enough money from private donors and grant funds to get the group home up and running by the beginning of March and they set the opening date for May 1.

Earlier this week, the couple hired a house parent, who will stay on-site at the group home, which accelerated the timeline of opening the home, she said.

“We just hired a house parent this week,” Kylie Hayes said. “That was one of the barriers for us getting started. Just finding someone to get us started and finding the right fit.”

Safe Place Home is a 60-day program for women who are recovering from addiction and already have gone through treatment. Client applications have been open since April 1 and the group home will likely have its first client move in Monday, Kylie Hayes said.

“It’s really important to have an organization like Safe Place Home in Randolph County because a lot of times, after a patient leaves their regimen of treatment, they are forgotten about,” Caring Community Project Director Ann McCauley said. “Safe Place Home picks up where all the other agencies leave off. What they are doing is helping [clients] maintain their sobriety.”

Safe Place clients are required to search for a job to help them transition to independent living. The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy and job market, may make it harder for clients to find work right away, Kylie Hayes said. The pair are in talks with the Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation program, which aims to help people with physical and mental impairment build skills and find jobs.

One of the home’s partners, Randolph County Caring Community, has been working with they Hayes and Safe Place Home nearly since its inception, McCauley said. The not-for-profit organization is providing Safe Place with $750 per client to help pay expenses like food, housing and medication.

The partnership between the two organizations is part of the larger Rural Communities Opioid Response Program Consortium that aims to combat substance abuse, and more specifically opioid abuse in Randolph, Monroe and Chariton counties. The consortium brings together a number of organizations and medical professionals in the counties to figure out how to utilize a $1 million opioid response grant Caring Community received last year.

The consortium is using the money to address opioid abuse in three phases: recovery, treatment and prevention. Safe Place Home falls into the recovery phase of the grant.

Beyond the funding aspect of the consortium, organizations like Safe Place and Caring Community are using the partnership as a way to refer clients to one another and avoid duplicating efforts among those combating opioid abuse, McCauley said.

“A lot of times we all saw the same clients, but we didn’t know what each agency was doing with that client,” she said. “When we all come together and partner like that, we put all those pieces together. It’s almost like a puzzle.”

